Advertisement

Forest service to conduct prescribed burn in Pendleton County Friday

Forest service to conduct prescribed burn in Pendleton County
Forest service to conduct prescribed burn in Pendleton County(U.S. Forest Service)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va. (WHSV) - Monongahela National Forest plans to burn Unit 1 in the Big Mountain Prescribed Burn area Friday, April 29, if weather conditions continue to be favorable. The 557-acre burn area is located approximately five miles west of Cherry Grove in Pendleton County on National Forest System land.

This prescribed burn will create conditions that favor oak regeneration, which in turn enhances wildlife habitat for the many animals that depend on oak trees for food. Prescribed burning also reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfires by consuming burnable material on the forest floor, according to forest officials.

Monongahela National Forest follows strict guidelines for conducting prescribed burns and takes into consideration environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, smoke dispersion and wind. If any environmental conditions are not within limits, the burn will be postponed.

Signs will be posted on roads near the burn area before and during burning. The public is asked to avoid the prescribed burn area on the day of the burn and for several days after to ensure public safety. Residents and Forest visitors may see and smell smoke for several days.

If you encounter smoke on the highway, slow down, turn on your vehicle’s lights and drive appropriately for the conditions.

Local radio stations will be alerted to burn activities ahead of time. Information, photos, and maps are available here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
4-26-2022
Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado confirmed as an EF-1
One person was killed after getting struck by a pick-up truck along the on-ramp of Exit 99 on...
Pedestrian struck by truck, killed on Afton Mountain
Power lines were downed near the Staunton Montessori School on Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.
Utility lines and trees downed during Fishersville tornado
Riverheads High School and the Augusta County community are mourning the loss of Doctor Lynne...
Riverheads High School and Augusta County mourn the loss of beloved doctor

Latest News

Staunton City Council in January 2022
Staunton City Council set to vote on budget adoption Thursday night
Family and friends set up a memorial outside the West Clay Street home where Adam Oakes was...
Man charged in death of Adam Oakes pleads guilty
Staunton Augusta YMCA
Staunton-Augusta YMCA closed due to hazmat situation
On I-81 at mile marker 219.2 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor...
Tractor trailer crashes causing delays
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,019 Thursday