HCPS nationally recognized for musical excellence for 8th year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Whether in the band room or on stage, students in the music programs at Harrisonburg City Public Schools are surrounded by constant opportunities to learn.

“You can come in as a ninth, 10th, 11th or 12th grader maybe never having taken a music class and you can start your journey to learn literacy in music and performance in music here and we think that’s one of the most special things we offer,” Visual and Performing Arts Coordinator J.R. Snow said.

Staff like Bethany Houff, who’s been a music educator for almost 20 years, says her students make it easy to love what she does each day.

“I can’t imagine being in any other place. I love having students who are committed to excellence and I’m just so happy to be a part of that,” Harrisonburg High School Choral Director Bethany Houff said.

That excellence was recognized for the eighth time by the National Association of Music Merchants for being the best community for Music Education.

“It speaks to the consistency of music education that we offer K through 12 and the quality that our teachers bring into the classroom for our students,” Snow added.

Students like 11th-grade clarinetist Mikey Paniagua who says music brings camaraderie and sharpens his skills.

“I really like that music kind of offers that, it’s kind of like a thing where you always wanna increase yourself and challenge yourself to do better and I think music does that,” Paniagua said.

In terms of standards, for the eighth year at HCPS for music education, the song remains the same.

