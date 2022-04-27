Advertisement

HCPS nationally recognized for musical excellence for 8th year

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Whether in the band room or on stage, students in the music programs at Harrisonburg City Public Schools are surrounded by constant opportunities to learn.

“You can come in as a ninth, 10th, 11th or 12th grader maybe never having taken a music class and you can start your journey to learn literacy in music and performance in music here and we think that’s one of the most special things we offer,” Visual and Performing Arts Coordinator J.R. Snow said.

Staff like Bethany Houff, who’s been a music educator for almost 20 years, says her students make it easy to love what she does each day.

“I can’t imagine being in any other place. I love having students who are committed to excellence and I’m just so happy to be a part of that,” Harrisonburg High School Choral Director Bethany Houff said.

That excellence was recognized for the eighth time by the National Association of Music Merchants for being the best community for Music Education.

“It speaks to the consistency of music education that we offer K through 12 and the quality that our teachers bring into the classroom for our students,” Snow added.

Students like 11th-grade clarinetist Mikey Paniagua who says music brings camaraderie and sharpens his skills.

“I really like that music kind of offers that, it’s kind of like a thing where you always wanna increase yourself and challenge yourself to do better and I think music does that,” Paniagua said.

In terms of standards, for the eighth year at HCPS for music education, the song remains the same.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
4-26-2022
Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado confirmed as an EF-1
One person was killed after getting struck by a pick-up truck along the on-ramp of Exit 99 on...
Pedestrian struck by truck, killed on Afton Mountain
Power lines were downed near the Staunton Montessori School on Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.
Utility lines and trees downed during Fishersville tornado
Riverheads High School and the Augusta County community are mourning the loss of Doctor Lynne...
Riverheads High School and Augusta County mourn the loss of beloved doctor

Latest News

Staunton Augusta YMCA
Staunton-Augusta YMCA closed due to hazmat situation
On I-81 at mile marker 219.2 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor...
Tractor trailer crash in Augusta County causing delays
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,019 Thursday
Courtney A. Little of Staunton will serve as Deputy Clerk – Court Reporter, and Amber N....
Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office announces new staff
Both departments will be at critical intersections to change traffic patterns, halt incoming...
Road closures announced for Park to Park Half Marathon