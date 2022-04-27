Advertisement

Kenny Lee announces run for Waynesboro City Council

By Simone McKenny
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - “There is no better way to give back than being a part of city council. You help make decisions that are going to improve the life of the residents in Ward C, as well as the residents of Waynesboro,” Kenny Lee said.

Lee was born and raised in Waynesboro and is now preparing to run for city council to fill the seat for ward C.

“General improvement, economic development, just making Waynesboro a nice place to live and visit,” Lee added.

This year, candidates must collect 125 signatures from their respective wards to run. Two seats on council will be open to represent ward C and D. The deadline to file candidacy with the Office of the Voter Registrar is June 21.

Following nearly three decades in the military and traveling quite a bit for work, Lee says this will be a way for him to give back to his community. He says he hopes to focus on a number of issues. One recent issue in the Basic City includes the adoption of Sunset Park. The current council voted 3-2 to use a mix of taxpayer dollars and American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the project.

“Projected revenue to the city, if a study was done on that and also maintenance of the park, long term sustainment, if I were a member of city council, I would have asked to table it. Just to get some more answers on those issues,” Lee explained.

You can read more about Lee and his goals for the city by clicking here.

Mayor Bobby Henderson currently holds the seat for Ward C. WHSV has reached to learn if he will run for reelection. We will provide updates as soon as they are available.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
4-26-2022
Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado confirmed as an EF-1
One person was killed after getting struck by a pick-up truck along the on-ramp of Exit 99 on...
Pedestrian struck by truck, killed on Afton Mountain
Power lines were downed near the Staunton Montessori School on Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.
Utility lines and trees downed during Fishersville tornado
Riverheads High School and the Augusta County community are mourning the loss of Doctor Lynne...
Riverheads High School and Augusta County mourn the loss of beloved doctor

Latest News

Family and friends set up a memorial outside the West Clay Street home where Adam Oakes was...
Man charged in death of Adam Oakes pleads guilty
Staunton Augusta YMCA
Staunton-Augusta YMCA closed due to hazmat situation
On I-81 at mile marker 219.2 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor...
Tractor trailer crashes causing delays
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,019 Thursday
Courtney A. Little of Staunton will serve as Deputy Clerk – Court Reporter, and Amber N....
Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office announces new staff