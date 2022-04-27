Kenny Lee announces run for Waynesboro City Council

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - “There is no better way to give back than being a part of city council. You help make decisions that are going to improve the life of the residents in Ward C, as well as the residents of Waynesboro,” Kenny Lee said.

Lee was born and raised in Waynesboro and is now preparing to run for city council to fill the seat for ward C.

“General improvement, economic development, just making Waynesboro a nice place to live and visit,” Lee added.

This year, candidates must collect 125 signatures from their respective wards to run. Two seats on council will be open to represent ward C and D. The deadline to file candidacy with the Office of the Voter Registrar is June 21.

Following nearly three decades in the military and traveling quite a bit for work, Lee says this will be a way for him to give back to his community. He says he hopes to focus on a number of issues. One recent issue in the Basic City includes the adoption of Sunset Park. The current council voted 3-2 to use a mix of taxpayer dollars and American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the project.

“Projected revenue to the city, if a study was done on that and also maintenance of the park, long term sustainment, if I were a member of city council, I would have asked to table it. Just to get some more answers on those issues,” Lee explained.

Mayor Bobby Henderson currently holds the seat for Ward C. WHSV has reached to learn if he will run for reelection. We will provide updates as soon as they are available.

