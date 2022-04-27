Lord Fairfax Community College offering engineering degree

WARRENTON, Va. (WHSV) - The commonwealth is home to some of the top engineering schools in the country, between UVA and Virginia Tech.

To better prepare students for these programs, Lord Fairfax Community College campuses in both Middletown and Warrenton recently added a standalone Associate’s degree in Fall 2021.

Students dive into their focuses like mechanical or civil engineering after one year of entry-level courses.

”It pushes them to do well here and to get a good foundation, and then going into their junior year at a four-year school they know they have the skills that they need. It’s really just getting into the higher-level classes,” Engineering Program Lead Liz Palffy said.

Students who maintain a required GPA while earning their Associate’s degree through any Virginia Community College are guaranteed admission to schools like Virginia Tech.

