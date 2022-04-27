New local pharmacist strives for low prices and transparency

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s newest pharmacy, Honest RX, is locally owned by pharmacist Matt Garner, but that’s not the only thing that sets it apart from other pharmacies.

They don’t accept insurance or discount cards.

“There are maybe 20 to 30 pharmacies in the nation that are doing business the way I do it,” Garner said.

Garner said, by not signing contracts with insurance companies, Honest RX can charge less for generic medications. That’s because of the contracts you sign when entering an agreement with insurance companies.

“The insurance industry essentially gets pharmacies to sign unilateral contracts that say you can’t charge us any more than you charge anybody else,” he said.

For example, if a medication is $10, a pharmacist might have to bill the insurance company $100 because they’re going to cover 90% of the cost. The customer pays more, but the pharmacy still only makes that $10.

That price still stands for any customer, though. However, anyone without coverage is left to pay the full price.

“Because of the contract, anybody who doesn’t have insurance or maybe hasn’t met their deductible is going to get charged $100, $150 when I could easily charge them $10 or $15 and make a reasonable profit,” Garner said.

Garner said many people know prescription drug prices are too high, but it’s hard to explain why that is.

“There is consolidation in the market; there’s less and less types of pharmacies; there’s more of one or two particular chains. The chain pharmacies are buying up insurance companies. You have less competition and a lot more contractual obligation because these insurance companies and chains that make it so that even the things that should be inexpensive keep rising in price,” he said.

He said he hopes to make it easier for people to get their medications and to remove the guesswork from picking up your medications.

“I’m going to be upfront about what my costs are, if they ask. How much profit I’ll make, if they ask. They’ll know the price before they leave,” he said.

Although a pharmacy that doesn’t accept insurance may seem like a recipe for high prices, Garner is confident his prices will be lower about 90% of the time.

“By not taking insurance, by not signing the contracts, we can dramatically drive down the pricing of generic medications,” he said.

Honest RX is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

