Pedestrian struck by truck, killed on Afton Mountain

One person was killed after getting struck by a pick-up truck along the on-ramp of Exit 99 on...
One person was killed after getting struck by a pick-up truck along the on-ramp of Exit 99 on Afton Mountain on Tuesday night.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AFTON MOUNTAIN, Va. (WHSV) - One person was killed after getting struck by a pick-up truck on Afton Mountain on Tuesday night.

According to Virginia State Police, a pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck at the on-ramp at Exit 99 leading to I-64 West and was killed. The crash happened around 8:40 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

