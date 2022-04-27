Advertisement

Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Averie Alger

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Averie Alger is an exceptional senior at Luray High School.

“I struggled with confidence,” said Alger. “I needed to tell myself to breathe and enjoy it.”

In her final season with the Bulldogs, Alger helped lead the basketball team to the Class 2 State Final.

“I wish she could see herself the way I see her,” said head basketball coach Joe Lucas. “She doesn’t always come off as confident, but I knew she had the potential.”

Over four years at Luray, Alger learned to trust herself as both a leader in the locker room and a standout player on the court.

“Confidence came from the people around me. Even if I messed up, they would always pat my back and believe in me,” added Alger.

This year, she stepped into the role of starting point guard and broke the single-season assist record for the Bulldogs.

“She’s the best teammate I’ve ever coached,” said Lucas. “Her impact on our program isn’t in the scorebook, it’s in the way her teammates talk about her.”

Alger will be attending Lord Fairfax Community College in the fall, where she will use her time as a Bulldog to find her path beyond the basketball court.

“As I grew up, I felt like I had to step up more,” said Alger. “Not just get along with people, but care for them at the same time. Now I know I can do this.”

