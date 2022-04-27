Riverheads High School and Augusta County mourn the loss of beloved doctor

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads High School and the Augusta County community are mourning the loss of Doctor Lynne Moore who was beloved throughout the county.

”Dr. Moore is one of those guys that you’re not going to replace him he’s gonna be here forever and the stamp that he’s put on our community is,” Robert Casto, head football coach at Riverheads High School said. “You can’t measure what he’s done for us.”

Dr. Moore was the athletics doctor for Riverheads High School since the school opened its doors in 1962.

”I’ll always remember he always said how’s the walking wounded. He cared for so many people. He offered free physicals to the community, to the Riverheads community that was something he thrived on,” Hillary Mickley, Riverheads athletic trainer said.

However, he was also a well-known physician around Augusta County.

“He taught me a lot. He gave me a lot of courage. He never said no. He gave me a lot of confidence,” Mickley said.

Dr. Moore loved sports and helping the athletics department at Riverheads.

“He wanted two things. One he wanted to win a playoff game and he wanted to see the locker room full. And we’ve won quite a few playoff games since that conversation with him and we had to add about 20 more lockers into our field house because you know we went from a 38 to a now we’re over 50 every season with you know our squad and those are the only two things I think he’s ever asked of me and hopefully, we did things the right way,” Coach Casto said.

Dr. Moore’s death came as a shock to many in the community, but his memory will not be forgotten.

“The memories are fantastic. They make me smile constantly. It’s going to be huge shoes to fill but all we have now is the memories and just knowing that he cared for us as Riverheads athletics,” Mickley said.

As you walk the halls of Riverheads High School, his name and face can be found all over the walls.

Those closest to him said his impact in the community was huge and he would rather come to their bedsides instead of making them come to him.

“I think his legacy is going to be far beyond anything that we’re gonna be able to say as far as words go,” Coach Casto said.

There will be a memorial service held for Dr. Moore on Saturday and the school is expecting over 2,000 people to be in attendance.

