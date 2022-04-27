Shenandoah County first responders train in crisis intervention

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Emotional wellness continues to be a focus for law enforcement and other first responders in Shenandoah County. Many have completed mental health training programs held by the Northwestern Community Services Board.

The community services board offers mental health first aid training courses and a 40-hour crisis intervention training program. It helps first responders better respond to crisis situations and take better care of their own mental health.

“Dispatchers, they don’t forget the cries of a mother because their child is not breathing. We don’t forget the screaming of an officer yelling shots fired. We don’t forget those things,” said Allison Allar, a lead dispatcher for the Shenandoah Emergency Communications Center.

Allar recently completed the 40 hours CIT training program. In addition to helping first responders assist people in crisis, it also helps them understand the resources available to them and others who may be struggling.

“The suicide rate among first responders has increased over the last several years and it’s by vicarious trauma. Things add up overtime of traumatic events we respond to,” said Chris Rinker, Chief of the New Market Police Department.

Chief Rinker is an instructor for the mental health first aid and CIT training courses. He is passionate about helping police officers become equipped to help those going through a mental health crisis by being more empathetic, offering hope, and connecting them with necessary resources.

“CIT, I attended that in 2014 and it changed how I see people, how I hear people, and made a difference in my professional and personal life. There’s a lot of valuable skills you can take away from that training,” said Rinker.

Rinker said as the conversation surrounding mental health has changed over the years, he feels law enforcement agencies have done a much better job when it comes to addressing mental health.

“Agencies now are having peer support programs there’s more critical debriefs after traumatic incidents in communities that first responders are responding to. There’s funding available now for different programs, there’s more training in the regional academy,” he said.

For dispatchers like Allar, the training helps them better communicate with struggling individuals through crisis situations and connect them to the right help.

“We get a 911 call and we’re getting the height of the crisis and so with CIT training we’re learning the de-escalating skills, we can use that to help get the caller calmed down, try to get better instructions, and then send the proper help,” said Allar.

Allar said the training also helps dispatchers be more empathetic and understanding of crisis situations.

“If you call 911 that’s one of the worst moments of your life, so it’s scary for people to call in so it better helps us know how to handle and how to prepare.”

