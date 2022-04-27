Advertisement

Staunton’s memorial 5K sees fallen officer’s daughter to graduation

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department will host the 13th annual Sgt. Thomas E. Larner Memorial 5K Saturday, April 30.

The department started the run in 2009 to support Sergeant Larner after he was diagnosed with colon cancer. He passed away in 2010, but the race continued to support his family. Funds raised from the 5K are going to support Larner’s daughter’s college fund which will be put to use soon.

“The exciting news is, this year, Kenzie is graduating from Wilson. We’ve kind of seen it through, been able to provide funds for her scholarship every year since then,” said Staunton Police Chief Jim Williams.

Williams said the race is important to him because Larner was a dedicated officer and dear friend.

“I think about him a lot. He was just a good friend, a good guy. Somebody that you, you know, made your life better because you knew him,” Williams said.

If you’d like to sign up for the run, it’s not too late. You can click here to register.

The race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 in the parking lot of Mill Street Grill in Staunton.

