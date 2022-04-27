Advertisement

Utility lines and trees downed during Fishersville tornado

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - What started as a thunderstorm ended with piles of hail, downed trees and powerlines and thousands of people without power. A tornado was confirmed in the Fishersville area.

Power lines were downed near the Staunton Montessori School on Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.
Power lines were downed near the Staunton Montessori School on Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.(WHSV)

A lot of that damage was around Jefferson Highway and Goose Creek Road.

“Right down the road, eight or 10 powerlines just snapped like twigs,” said Shannon Tinsley, head baker and owner of SweetNanaCakes.

Tinsley said she watched the sky turn from blue to gray to brown, and she said that’s when the hail started.

“It was just coming in sheets, unbelievable how fast it hit. It was hitting the windows just so hard,” Tinsley said.

Like many in the area, she’s managing some damage.

“The water was just coming in, so we had to just grab towels and the mops to try to clean it up. It was just flooding the whole front and then the hail started, and it was just beating the windows,” she said. “My landlord said the heat pump on the roof actually blew off over and off, so this was a very powerful storm. We’re lucky that nothing else happened.”

Just down the road from Sheetz, West Waynesboro Church of Christ is trying to get a hole in their roof covered after their steeple came down. Many in the community are dealing with window screens pulled off their bases and trees downed in yards.

Dominion Energy is reporting hundreds of people without power, which they say should be restored as early as Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
4-26-2022
Severe thunderstorm leads to tornado in Augusta County
Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
A picture of the afternoon storm captured in Staunton.
Dominion Energy reporting outages due to storm
One person was killed after getting struck by a pick-up truck along the on-ramp of Exit 99 on...
Pedestrian struck by truck, killed on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Mount Crawford working on first ever comprehensive plan
Mount Crawford working on first ever comprehensive plan
Harrisonburg City Council approves previously tabled projects
Harrisonburg City Council approves previously tabled projects
Utility lines and trees downed during Fishersville tornado
Utility lines and trees downed during Fishersville tornado
Riverheads High School and the Augusta County community are mourning the loss of Doctor Lynne...
Riverheads High School and Augusta County mourn the loss of beloved doctor