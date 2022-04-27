Utility lines and trees downed during Fishersville tornado

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - What started as a thunderstorm ended with piles of hail, downed trees and powerlines and thousands of people without power. A tornado was confirmed in the Fishersville area.

Power lines were downed near the Staunton Montessori School on Jefferson Highway in Fishersville. (WHSV)

A lot of that damage was around Jefferson Highway and Goose Creek Road.

“Right down the road, eight or 10 powerlines just snapped like twigs,” said Shannon Tinsley, head baker and owner of SweetNanaCakes.

Tinsley said she watched the sky turn from blue to gray to brown, and she said that’s when the hail started.

“It was just coming in sheets, unbelievable how fast it hit. It was hitting the windows just so hard,” Tinsley said.

Like many in the area, she’s managing some damage.

“The water was just coming in, so we had to just grab towels and the mops to try to clean it up. It was just flooding the whole front and then the hail started, and it was just beating the windows,” she said. “My landlord said the heat pump on the roof actually blew off over and off, so this was a very powerful storm. We’re lucky that nothing else happened.”

Just down the road from Sheetz, West Waynesboro Church of Christ is trying to get a hole in their roof covered after their steeple came down. Many in the community are dealing with window screens pulled off their bases and trees downed in yards.

Dominion Energy is reporting hundreds of people without power, which they say should be restored as early as Wednesday morning.

