Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert talks special session

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia lawmakers were back in Richmond on Wednesday to take up bills that were amended and vetoed by Governor Glenn Youngkin. Prior to their return Del. Todd Gilbert, Speaker of the House of Delegates, spoke with WHSV about the special session and ongoing negotiations over the state budget.

“We are still pretty far apart on most things. We’ve made progress I think our budget negotiators have made some progress, at least that’s the report but there are still very big differences of opinion about how to spend the record revenues,” said Gilbert, a Republican who represents Shenandoah and Page counties.

Gilbert said the budget conferees appointed by both chambers of the General Assembly are set to meet again on Thursday to continue the negotiations.

“There’s no real rush but people do need some certainty, especially local school systems and local governments that are trying to plan their budgets would like to see us get to it sooner than later. So we’re working hard, we’ve got our folks working hard and we’re trying to come out with a product that provides meaningful relief for the people we represent,” said Gilbert.

The original budget proposal from the Republican-controlled House was around $3 billion less than the proposal from the Democrat-controlled Senate.

“It’s just a philosophical difference of opinion with our Democratic colleagues in the Senate. They have things they want to fund and grow and increase and some of that tends to be insatiable if you don’t draw the line. So hopefully we can come to terms and find a nice balance,” said Gilbert.

The big debate in the budget negotiations has been over tax relief, with Gilbert and Republicans hoping to score major tax cuts, while Democrats in the Senate want to use more of the state’s revenue to put toward other areas.

“We are squarely focused on using the record revenues that we find ourselves enjoying in the state coffers, returning as much of that to the taxpayer as possible and still be able to make record investments in things like K-12 public schools,” said Gilbert.

House Republicans are calling for a number of tax cuts across the board.

“We included in our budget several forms of tax relief, rebates, direct rebates to taxpayers. Getting rid of the grocery tax, increasing the standard deduction, doubling it in fact, and then of course the Governor has proposed as part of this special session a gas tax holiday,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert said has the budget negotiations drag on he remains focused on providing tax relief for citizens in the Shenandoah Valley and across the state, especially during a time of inflation.

“It is never lost on me that the things we do in Richmond have an effect on people’s lives, their children’s lives, and their pocketbooks,” he said. “That’s the approach we come at it from is that these decisions we make have a real impact on people and we want to very much put money back in people’s pockets especially right now.”

Lawmakers have until June 30th to pass a budget.

