Waynesboro man arrested on 2 felony hit and run charges

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Antonio Devon Wells of Waynesboro was arrested on two felony hit and run charges.

On April 25, 2022, officers with the Waynesboro Police Department responded to the area of Mount Vernon Street and Bader Ave for an alleged hit and run traffic crash. The vehicle reportedly left the scene with a flat tire and airbags deployed.

As officers responded to the initial traffic crash, additional information was released for another hit and run on P. Buckley Moss Drive and Shenandoah Village Drive with a similar vehicle description for the first hit and run crash. Wells, the alleged driver, reportedly ran from the scene of the second crash.

Authorities found Wells at the Park and Ride on Shenandoah Village Drive, where he was then transported to Augusta Health for treatment. Wells is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

The driver at the first hit and run was treated at the scene. Emergency Medical Services transported the driver from the second crash.

