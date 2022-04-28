Advertisement

Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office announces new staff

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced Thursday that two new staff members have recently joined the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The positions of Deputy Clerk – Court Reporter, and Deputy Clerk – Criminal Division were recently filled.

“We are so pleased to have Courtney Little and Amber Peterson join the staff of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office,” Landes said. “Both Courtney and Amber are filling important roles in serving the public, and I know that they will provide great service to the Citizens of Augusta County.”

Courtney A. Little of Staunton will serve as Deputy Clerk – Court Reporter, and Amber N. Peterson of Harrisonburg will serve as Deputy Clerk – Criminal Division.

Little is currently enrolled at Old Dominion University and served as a Deputy Clerk in the Berrien County District Court in Michigan. Peterson is a recent graduate of James Madison University with a Bachelor of Science in Justice Studies.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online.

