Bridgewater baseball falls to Washington & Lee in midweek ODAC action

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College baseball team suffered a home loss Wednesday afternoon.

The Eagles lost to Washington & Lee, 12-8, at Bridgewater Baseball Field.

Jeffrey Snider, Brandan Hartman, and Hunter Clever hit home runs for the Eagles who pounded out 13 hits but committed seven errors in the loss. The Eagles fall to 23-14 overall (10-8 ODAC). Bridgewater hosts ODAC-leading Lynchburg for a doubleheader Saturday starting at noon.

