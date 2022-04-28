Advertisement

Bridgewater baseball falls to Washington & Lee in midweek ODAC action

By TJ Eck
Apr. 27, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College baseball team suffered a home loss Wednesday afternoon.

The Eagles lost to Washington & Lee, 12-8, at Bridgewater Baseball Field.

Jeffrey Snider, Brandan Hartman, and Hunter Clever hit home runs for the Eagles who pounded out 13 hits but committed seven errors in the loss. The Eagles fall to 23-14 overall (10-8 ODAC). Bridgewater hosts ODAC-leading Lynchburg for a doubleheader Saturday starting at noon.

