Advertisement

DA: Couple guilty of using fake vaccine cards to enter sporting event

Authorities say a New York couple plead guilty to using fake vaccine cards to enter a stadium...
Authorities say a New York couple plead guilty to using fake vaccine cards to enter a stadium during an NFL game.(zimmytws's Images via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (Gray News) - Authorities in New York report a couple has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges after they used false vaccine cards to attend a sporting event earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Michael Naab, 34, and Amber Naab, 37, were also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and to pay a $125 fine plus a $125 surcharge, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

A case was brought against the couple after officials said they presented falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards to attend a Buffalo Bills game knowingly in violation of the vaccination policy at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 15.

As part of the plea, the two are prohibited from attending any Bills games at the current stadium or purchasing season tickets in their names.

The district attorney commended the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Erie County Department of Health, New York State Department of Health and the Buffalo Bills for their work in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
4-26-2022
Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado confirmed as an EF-1
One person was killed after getting struck by a pick-up truck along the on-ramp of Exit 99 on...
Pedestrian struck by truck, killed on Afton Mountain
Power lines were downed near the Staunton Montessori School on Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.
Utility lines and trees downed during Fishersville tornado
Riverheads High School and the Augusta County community are mourning the loss of Doctor Lynne...
Riverheads High School and Augusta County mourn the loss of beloved doctor

Latest News

Naimo Abdirahman, 26, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning of April 20...
Ohio officer pulled from duty after woman killed in hit-and-run
Police say the car involved in the hit-and-run belongs to the officer, but it's unclear if or...
Woman, 26, killed in hit-and-run, possibly involving Ohio police officer
Some observers say Putin is trying to fragment Europe by demanding gas payment in rubles or...
Russia warns Europe with gas shutdowns to Poland, Bulgaria
Police say a woman arrested in the baby's kidnapping is a friend of the family and was present...
Suspects identified in California baby's kidnapping
A state investigation launched after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer...
Report: Minneapolis Police Department engaged in racist tactics