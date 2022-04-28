Harrisonburg using new technique to preserve aging water lines

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg, Public Utility crews are using a new technique to preserve the city’s aging water lines. The process involves connecting magnesium anode rods to the city’s water lines to absorb corrosive materials in the soil that would otherwise damage the pipes.

“Instead of the pipe taking that corrosiveness of the soil, these anodes take the brunt of that and make that life of the pipe last longer and take down the corrosivity of the soil,” said Micaela Cummings, an engineer for Harrisonburg Public Utilities.

The process is similar to the magnesium rods used in water heaters in people’s homes to absorb any corrosive materials, just on a much larger scale.

The pilot project for the process involved ten anodes being connected to 180 feet of a raw water line that stretches from the North River to the city’s water treatment plant, which has experienced a number of breaks and leaks.

“If we have to cut that raw water line off it can have some detrimental effects, so we want to extend that as much as possible. “These anodes will just keep it in good shape so that we won’t have those leaks and breaks we’ve seen in the past,” said Cummings.

The process is much simpler and cheaper than fixing broken pipes and allows the city to take a proactive approach to maintaining its water lines.

“It’s just kind of to buy us some time to keep that pipeline working. It’s a very critical asset for the city so we want to keep that working and not have to shut it down to replace the whole thing at this time until we have other options,” said Cummings.

The public utility department is working with CorePro Companies to make a full-scale design for the entire water line.

The anodes are expected to extend the life of the pipes by 40 to 100 years. The city plans to install them on other aging water lines in the future.

