JMU baseball drops road game at No. 7 Virginia Tech

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team suffered a road loss Wednesday night.

The Dukes lost at No. 7 Virginia Tech, 11-8, in Blacksburg.

Kyle Novak recorded three hits and drove in four runs for JMU but defensive miscues cost the Dukes. JMU committed three errors and Carson Bell misplayed a ball in right field in the bottom of the eighth inning that allowed the nationally-ranked Hokies to score the go-ahead run.

Former JMU player Conor Hartigan recorded two hits and drove in three runs for the Hokies.

James Madison drops to 23-18 overall on the season. The Dukes visit Presbyterian for a three-game series this weekend. Virginia Tech will play at No. 11 Virginia for a weekend series with ACC and national implications on the line.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.