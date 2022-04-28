Advertisement

JMU baseball plays in honor of Lauren Bernett

The James Madison baseball team took the field Wednesday night in the first sporting event...
The James Madison baseball team took the field Wednesday night in the first sporting event featuring a JMU team since the tragic death of Dukes’ softball player Lauren Bernett.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team took the field Wednesday night in the first sporting event featuring a JMU team since the tragic death of Dukes’ softball player Lauren Bernett.

JMU played hard and performed well in a tough, 11-8, loss at No. 7 Virginia Tech Wednesday night in Blacksburg. Members of the JMU baseball team had the initials “LB” written on their hats, the initials were also taped on both dugouts, and Bernett was honored with a tribute on the video board.

“I am really proud of my teammates with the hard days that are really still going on,” said JMU graduate pitcher Nick Stewart. “Just one day after we found out about the news, I am just really proud about the way we were able to persevere and we played in that game close the whole entire time really....we were kind of able to do it and we knew she was looking over us the whole time.”

The JMU baseball and softball teams share the same indoor facility and both teams compete at Veterans Memorial Park.

“You just take things into perspective and you understand we are playing a game,” said JMU baseball head coach Marlin Ikenberry. “But at the end of the day we are a team and we are there to support one another.”

Ikenberry says after learning of Bernett’s death, the JMU baseball team met and decided to play Wednesday’s game at Virginia Tech while making sure to honor the JMU softball star.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
4-26-2022
Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado confirmed as an EF-1
One person was killed after getting struck by a pick-up truck along the on-ramp of Exit 99 on...
Pedestrian struck by truck, killed on Afton Mountain
Power lines were downed near the Staunton Montessori School on Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.
Utility lines and trees downed during Fishersville tornado
Riverheads High School and the Augusta County community are mourning the loss of Doctor Lynne...
Riverheads High School and Augusta County mourn the loss of beloved doctor

Latest News

The City/County high school track & field meet was held Wednesday night at Turner Ashby High...
City/County Track & Field Meet at Turner Ashby H.S.
The James Madison baseball team suffered a road loss Wednesday night.
JMU baseball drops road game at No. 7 Virginia Tech
The Bridgewater College baseball team suffered a home loss Wednesday afternoon.
Bridgewater baseball falls to Washington & Lee in midweek ODAC action
Averie Alger
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Averie Alger