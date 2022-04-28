Advertisement

Jones Garden in Staunton looking to expand

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On the corner of Montgomery Avenue and Peck Street in Staunton, you’ll find Jones Garden, a community nonprofit that began to serve the community members who volunteered there free access to fresh produce a year ago.

Within the first year, staff saw a large demand for affordable food sources. That’s why they are in the process of expanding to more areas within Staunton to provide more food to more people in the city and surrounding area.

“Our goal is to make good quality fresh food available to everyone ya know food is it’s something that everybody needs no matter who you are you need food to live and need good healthy food,” Director Naomi Jones said.

She says to help fund the upcoming expansion, the garden will be hosting a 5K on May 28.

Registration closes May 1, and you can find out more about the event, and the garden, by clicking here.

