Advertisement

Man charged in death of Adam Oakes pleads guilty

Family and friends set up a memorial outside the West Clay Street home where Adam Oakes was...
Family and friends set up a memorial outside the West Clay Street home where Adam Oakes was found dead one year ago.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the 11 men charged in the hazing death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes pleaded guilty on Thursday.

A two-day trial for Christian Rohrbach was scheduled to start Wednesday until a plea agreement was reached.

He was sentenced to 12 months with all 12 suspended, meaning he will not spend any time behind bars.

Oakes died of alcohol poisoning while pledging the Delta Chi fraternity in February of last year.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Motorists experienced delays due to the tractor trailer crash. The Exit 245 off-ramp has...
State police investigating fatal tractor trailer crash in Harrisonburg
Police investigate Staunton home upon the discovery of four dead animals.
Police discover dead animals inside Staunton home
James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
4-26-2022
Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado confirmed as an EF-1
Position of the car when it finally stopped moving
High wind pushes driver off the road during Augusta County Tornado

Latest News

Old Rag booked up for April 30
Old Rag sold out for Saturday
A youth group from Harrisonburg Baptist Church will be selling hot dogs to raise money for the...
Local church group to hold fundraiser for Harriet Tubman Cultural Center
The crash occurred on Thursday, April 28 at 3:05 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 245 exit ramp.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Harrisonburg
The coaching staff said Lauren had a huge heart and a trusting soul.
JMU Softball coaching staff release statement on Lauren Bernett
Police say the buggy was traveling south on Cumberland Road in the Farmville area before 8 p.m....
Man charged in buggy crash that killed couple, hurt 8 kids