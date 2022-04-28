Man charged in death of Adam Oakes pleads guilty

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the 11 men charged in the hazing death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes pleaded guilty on Thursday.

A two-day trial for Christian Rohrbach was scheduled to start Wednesday until a plea agreement was reached.

He was sentenced to 12 months with all 12 suspended, meaning he will not spend any time behind bars.

Oakes died of alcohol poisoning while pledging the Delta Chi fraternity in February of last year.

