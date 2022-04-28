Police discover dead animals inside Staunton home

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Police and Animal Control executed a search warrant Tuesday, April 26, that led to the discovery of four animals dead inside a home.

According to the search warrant and affidavit, law enforcement searched the home at 510 North New Street.

“They went out, obtained a search warrant for the residence, executed that search warrant and did locate four deceased animals in the residence, which were two dogs, a ferret and a lizard,” said Sgt. Butch Shifflett, Public Information Officer with SPD.

In addition to the animals, officers collected two tablets, a laptop, two memory cards and CD-R, records show. On the affidavit, Amonie and Christopher Shingles are listed as the residents of the home.

According to the records, the property manager said the residents left before Thanksgiving and have not returned. He also said the residents had asked someone to check on the home and pets. The animals were heard inside the home in January, but when the manager visited the home Monday, he saw the animals had passed away.

“I don’t know anything about who was supposed to care for the animals or anything. That’s part of the investigation going forward,” said Shifflett.

Law enforcement documented the home was filled with feces, urine and trash.

“These are very rare for us. I mean, luckily the community does care about their animals. Everyone typically does take care of their animals, so this is a very sad case for us – very uncommon,” said Shifflett.

On the affidavit, three offenses are listed: failure to provide adequate care, failure to provide rabies inoculation of companion animals and cruelty to animals. No charges have been filed.

The startling investigation is a hard one to work on, Shifflett said.

“Obviously any death case is very sad, very serious, but these were animals that should be cared for,” he said.

