Advertisement

Relay for Life returns to Augusta County

By Julian Bussells
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend in Fishersville, the American Cancer Society will be hosting Relay for Life at the Augusta County Expo to raise money for cancer research.

Participants will take laps around the track to celebrate cancer survivors in the community and honor those who lost their battle.

“Not only is it a fundraiser, it’s an opportunity for the community to come together,” said Whitney Minnick, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society. “So many people are touched by cancer or know someone who has been touched by cancer, and so it’s nice to come out as a community and support those people to celebrate and remember.”

Minnick adds that this is the first time they have had the event at full capacity since before the pandemic. There will also be games, a silent auction, and a luminary ceremony to honor loved ones lost.

The event will take place Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be another Relay for Life event at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on June 4.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
4-26-2022
Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado confirmed as an EF-1
One person was killed after getting struck by a pick-up truck along the on-ramp of Exit 99 on...
Pedestrian struck by truck, killed on Afton Mountain
Power lines were downed near the Staunton Montessori School on Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.
Utility lines and trees downed during Fishersville tornado
Riverheads High School and the Augusta County community are mourning the loss of Doctor Lynne...
Riverheads High School and Augusta County mourn the loss of beloved doctor

Latest News

Harrisonburg using new technique to preserve aging water lines
Harrisonburg using new technique to preserve aging water lines
20 YEARS SINCE DESTRUCTIVE TORNADO IN SHENANDOAH COUNTY
Harrisonburg Public Utilities
Harrisonburg using new technique to preserve aging water lines
Augusta County Republican State Senator Emmett Hanger broke rank to vote with 11 democrats...
State Senator Hanger explains his vote against gas tax holiday
Raw footage: NWS going through the Storm Survey