Relay for Life returns to Augusta County

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend in Fishersville, the American Cancer Society will be hosting Relay for Life at the Augusta County Expo to raise money for cancer research.

Participants will take laps around the track to celebrate cancer survivors in the community and honor those who lost their battle.

“Not only is it a fundraiser, it’s an opportunity for the community to come together,” said Whitney Minnick, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society. “So many people are touched by cancer or know someone who has been touched by cancer, and so it’s nice to come out as a community and support those people to celebrate and remember.”

Minnick adds that this is the first time they have had the event at full capacity since before the pandemic. There will also be games, a silent auction, and a luminary ceremony to honor loved ones lost.

The event will take place Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be another Relay for Life event at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on June 4.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.