Road closures announced for Park to Park Half Marathon

Both departments will be at critical intersections to change traffic patterns, halt incoming...
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Park to Park Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, April 30, in Waynesboro and Augusta County.

Because of the large crowd of over 300 participants, the Waynesboro Police Department & the Augusta County Sheriff’s Department will be positioned throughout the 13-mile racecourse to ensure all race participants and vehicle traffic remain safe.

Both departments will be at critical intersections to change traffic patterns, halt incoming traffic & enforcing traffic laws that are meant to keep everyone safe for this event. All motorists are asked to remain patient or to make appropriate driving arrangements to avoid these highly populated areas during the event.

In Augusta County, delays can be expected on the following roads from 7:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m.: Lyndhurst Rd, Shalom Rd, Hall School Rd, Lipscomb Rd, China Clay Rd, Patton Farm Rd, Wayne Ave and Draft Ave.

In Waynesboro, delays can be expected from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on the following roads: Lover’s Ln, Meadowbrook Ave, Lyndhurst Rd, and Ladd Rd.

To download a copy of the course map, click here. This event is sponsored by the Augusta County and Waynesboro Parks and Recreation departments.

For more information, call Augusta County at 540-245-5727 and Waynesboro at 540-942-6735.

