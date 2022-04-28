Advertisement

Sen. Kaine discusses his Too Narrow to Succeed Act

Sen. Tim Kaine (FILE)
Sen. Tim Kaine (FILE)(WVVA)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is introducing a bill to help expand opportunities for women and people of color at asset management firms.

Sen. Kaine’s Too Narrow to Succeed Act aims to help strengthen retirement security for people across America.

“Retirement advisors always tell you to diversify your portfolio. Well, one way to diversify the portfolio is making sure that investment funds are run by diverse personnel and often there’s very, very little diversity in the personnel of the decision makers who make investment decisions,” the senator said Thursday, April 28.

The goal of his legislation is to make sure that is the case: It focuses on diversity in federally controlled pensions and retirement funds. Federally controlled funds would be required to file annual reports on if they’re using minority-owned firms to make those investment decisions on the federal pensions.

“The investment industry is one where there isn’t enough diversity and we think a transparency bill will encourage more firms to think about as they put together their roster of decision makers,” Kaine said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
4-26-2022
Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado confirmed as an EF-1
One person was killed after getting struck by a pick-up truck along the on-ramp of Exit 99 on...
Pedestrian struck by truck, killed on Afton Mountain
Power lines were downed near the Staunton Montessori School on Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.
Utility lines and trees downed during Fishersville tornado
Riverheads High School and the Augusta County community are mourning the loss of Doctor Lynne...
Riverheads High School and Augusta County mourn the loss of beloved doctor

Latest News

Harrisonburg using new technique to preserve aging water lines
Harrisonburg using new technique to preserve aging water lines
20 YEARS SINCE DESTRUCTIVE TORNADO IN SHENANDOAH COUNTY
Harrisonburg Public Utilities
Harrisonburg using new technique to preserve aging water lines
Augusta County Republican State Senator Emmett Hanger broke rank to vote with 11 democrats...
State Senator Hanger explains his vote against gas tax holiday
Raw footage: NWS going through the Storm Survey