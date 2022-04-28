State Senator Hanger explains his vote against gas tax holiday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday in Richmond, the Democrat-controlled Senate Appropriation and Finance Committee voted down Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s gas tax holiday proposal on a 12 to 3 vote.

Republican State Senator Emmett Hanger, who represents Augusta County broke rank to vote with 11 democrats against the proposal. The gas tax holiday would have suspended the state’s 26 cents per gallon gas tax from May 1 to July 31. Hanger said he voted against the proposal for a number of reasons.

“One of the main reasons that I don’t think it serves us well to suspend the gas tax is that the market itself sets the price, not the fuel tax. Right now, the cost built into fuel for our domestic supply has not gone up appreciably while it has just about doubled over the last year,” said Hanger.

Hanger said that eliminating the gas tax would do more to increase the profits of oil companies than to help consumers.

Another reason Hanger gave for voting against the proposal is that money from the gas tax is critical to improving the state’s transportation infrastructure, particularly Interstate 81.

“For anybody living here in the Valley that has to drive regularly on Interstate 81, you understand that there is a lot of pressure there and we need a significant amount of money to do the upgrades to Interstate 81 that should’ve been done many years ago,” he said.

Hanger said another factor in his decision is that inflation is increasing the cost of improving the state’s roads.

“If you’re putting asphalt down to fill the potholes, you have to pay more to do that when the prices go up. That was where I was on that. It would have put very little extra money in the pockets of individual consumers and certainly here in the Valley,” Hanger said. “We have places where we need to spend that money on road improvements.”

With Hanger breaking rank, James Madison University political analyst Dr. Bob Roberts said it is unlikely that Governor Youngkin will be able to bring the gas tax holiday back and have it pass.

“It will be very difficult to bring it back as long as Hanger holds his position. In theory, you might’ve been able to get one Democratic Senator to jump ship but since you had Hanger jump ship also you’d have to get two [Democratic] Senators to jump ship on this issue and the Governor really doesn’t have much leverage,” said Roberts.

While some may have been surprised to see Hanger vote with Democrats on the issue, Roberts said Hanger has a history of breaking rank from time to time.

“His historical philosophy has been a fiscal conservative and that means he’s very much concerned that the state is on sound financial footing,” Roberts said. “That means that you don’t make huge tax cuts when it’s unclear what the state’s revenues are in the future.”

Hanger said he understands there are people struggling and that the high gas prices aren’t helping.

“There are other ways we can deal with that through tax rebates and what have you, but for the most part, we have to weather inflation. We went through a period of time back in the early 2000s where the gas price went up over $4 during that time as well, and the market will settle down,” said Hanger.

Even though he broke rank on the vote, Hanger believes his supporters will understand his decision.

“As a conservative Republican in a conservative area, you don’t want people to have to pay anymore than they have to,” said Hanger. “We also live in a very responsible area, I believe, where people understand that if you want services you’ve got to pay for them, and if you take away the money that funds transportation funding and we don’t do our regular maintenance and build additional capacity, that is very short-sighted.”

Hanger added that while he was the only Republican on the committee who voted against the proposal, he has heard from many Republicans across the state and the Valley who said they supported his decision.

Dr. Roberts said while Hanger has had a number of primary challengers in the past, and will likely have them again in the next election cycle, it is unlikely this vote will cost him in a re-election campaign.

“In the past when he’s done similar things, the voters have stayed with him because he’s a very popular senator in the region, so I’m not sure it will really hurt him that much, particularly if the state finds itself in a very bad budget situation in a year or so if a recession takes hold,” said Roberts.

