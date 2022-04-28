Advertisement

Staunton-Augusta YMCA closed due to hazmat situation, reopening Friday

Staunton Augusta YMCA
Staunton Augusta YMCA(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At approximately 12 p.m., April 28, chemicals used in the swimming pool were inadvertently mixed. YMCA staff members immediately called 911 and evacuated the pool area, then the entire building.

Staunton Fire and Rescue arrived within minutes. Two staff members were transported to the hospital and have been released, and another went herself and was released.

The fire department gave the all-clear for the building to reopen. Out of an abundance of caution and to complete the cleanup, the Y will remain closed Thursday and reopen at 5:30 a.m. Friday with normal operating hours.

The safety of staff and members is a priority. The Y has an emergency plan in place, and staff is following that plan to ensure safety and transparent communication.

Staff is reviewing aquatic procedures, so incidents like this can be prevented. Executive Director Josh Cole is grateful for the immediate response of the staff members and emergency personnel.

The incident was handled by Staunton Fire and Rescue and Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad.

