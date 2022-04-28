Staunton City Council set to vote on budget adoption Thursday night

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council is set to vote on their budget Thursday, April 28.

If it passes, it will be the end of a month-long budget process. Most of the big decisions, like school funding, shelter staffing and recycling center allowances, have been made.

“The staff, as well as my colleagues, did a tremendous job just trying to break everything down. I am most proud of the fact that we were able to fully fund the schools,” said Mayor Andrea Oakes.

In addition to the vote on the budget, staff will vote on an increase in the environmental fee.

“The environmental fee increase, even though that is regrettable, it is something I believe the majority of the council will support because that’s being driven by the landfill, and we’re mandated to pay our share,” said Oakes.

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers. You can learn how to join the meeting virtually here.

If you’d like to view the budget as it stands now, click here. The latest meeting’s presentation is available here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.