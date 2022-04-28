Advertisement

Supreme Court limits discrimination claims for emotional distress

In a 6-3 ruling with conservatives in the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that...
In a 6-3 ruling with conservatives in the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that businesses that receive federal health care money can’t be sued for discrimination under the Affordable Care Act when the harm alleged is emotional, not financial.(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a discrimination lawsuit filed by a deaf, legally blind woman against a physical therapy business that wouldn’t provide an American Sign Language interpreter for her appointments.

In a 6-3 ruling with conservatives in the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that businesses that receive federal health care money can’t be sued for discrimination under the Affordable Care Act when the harm alleged is emotional, not financial.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in dissent that people who suffer discrimination often feel humiliation or embarrassment. “It is difficult to square the Court’s holding with the basic purposes that antidiscrimination laws seek to serve. One such purpose, as I have said, is to vindicate ‘human dignity and not mere economics,’” Breyer wrote, citing an opinion from his onetime boss, Justice Arthur Goldberg, in a key Civil Rights-era case.

Breyer noted in his opinion that some anti-bias laws, including against workplace discrimination, allow for damages for emotional distress.

The current case began when the woman, Jane Cummings, asked for an ASL interpreter for physical therapy appointments to treat chronic back pain with Premier Rehab Keller, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Cummings communicates primarily in ASL. But Premier Rehab said Cummings could “communicate with the therapist using written notes, lip reading, or gesturing,” Roberts wrote.

She went elsewhere, but then sued the business, asking for a court order against Premier Rehab and damages for emotional distress. Lower courts dismissed the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists experienced delays due to the tractor trailer crash. The Exit 245 off-ramp has...
State police investigating fatal tractor trailer crash in Harrisonburg
Police investigate Staunton home upon the discovery of four dead animals.
Police discover dead animals inside Staunton home
James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
4-26-2022
Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado confirmed as an EF-1
Love vs Huguely case
Killer of Yeardley Love testifies in court

Latest News

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday,...
Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn’t have records
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
A couple got married 37,000 feet in the air on a Southwest Airlines flight.
Couple gets married on Southwest Airlines flight
Police said four teens - three of them pictured in surveillance video - carjacked and killed...
4 teens to be tried as adults for brutal carjacking that severed woman’s arm, killed her