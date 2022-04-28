Advertisement

State police investigating fatal tractor trailer crash in Harrisonburg

Motorists experienced delays due to the tractor trailer crash. The Exit 245 off-ramp has...
Motorists experienced delays due to the tractor trailer crash. The Exit 245 off-ramp has reopened.(Source: VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, April 28, at 3:07 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash along Interstate 81 SB at the 245 exit ramp in Harrisonburg.

A tractor trailer was traveling southbound on I-81 when it exited onto the 245 ramp. The tractor trailer reportedly stopped in the travel lane due to traffic when a southbound sedan rear-ended the tractor-trailer. There is one confirmed fatality as a result of the crash.

Motorists experienced delays due to the tractor trailer crash. The Exit 245 off-ramp has reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

