Advertisement

Virginia lawmakers complete veto session

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(wdbj)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Virginia Senate adjourned shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, ending the reconvened session of the General Assembly.

Members of the House of Delegates completed their work about 20 minutes earlier.

Lawmakers returned to Richmond to act on vetoes and amendments proposed by Governor Glenn Youngkin following the regular session.

That included proposed changes to more than 100 pieces of legislation.

All of the bills had bipartisan support when they passed earlier this year, and some Republicans joined Democrats in turning back some of the Governor’s amendments.

Lawmakers upheld all of Youngkin’s 26 vetoes.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
4-26-2022
Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado confirmed as an EF-1
One person was killed after getting struck by a pick-up truck along the on-ramp of Exit 99 on...
Pedestrian struck by truck, killed on Afton Mountain
Power lines were downed near the Staunton Montessori School on Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.
Utility lines and trees downed during Fishersville tornado
Riverheads High School and the Augusta County community are mourning the loss of Doctor Lynne...
Riverheads High School and Augusta County mourn the loss of beloved doctor

Latest News

City/County Track & Field Meet Highlights
City/County Track & Field Meet Highlights
Bridgewater baseball drops ODAC contest to Washington & Lee
Bridgewater baseball drops ODAC contest to Washington & Lee
JMU baseball falls at No. 7 Virginia Tech
JMU baseball falls at No. 7 Virginia Tech
Overnight Forecast 4-27-22
Overnight Forecast 4-27-22
Wayne on Main concert series back for the summer
Wayne on Main concert series back for the summer