Advertisement

Wayne on Main concert series back for the summer

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Wayne on Main is back by popular demand in downtown Waynesboro. Spencer Hatcher and the Ol’ Son Gang kicked off the monthly, free concert series on Wednesday evening.

It happens right in front of the Wayne Theatre on West Main Street on the last Wednesday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The street gets closed down too, so you can grab a chair and enjoy the music, food trucks, and drinks.

Tracy Straight, the Executive Director of the Wayne Theatre, said Wayne on Main’s first year in 2021 brought some pretty big crowds to the downtown scene and helped get customers in some other downtown businesses too.

”[Last year] ranged from 50 to 300 people. It grew,” Straight said. “It’s on Wednesday nights throughout the summer, so hopefully that doesn’t interfere with people’s weekends and it’s just a nice time to come out and enjoy some live music. You can get over the hump and get through the week.”

The Wayne Theatre will also take the time to highlight what’s new at the theatre during the event, like workshops or classes.

No tickets are necessary and it is a “pay what you will” event. Wayne on Main runs through September.

2022 Lineup:

May 25: The Judy Chops

June 29: Don’t Look Up

July 27: Feehan Brothers

Aug 31: Prime

Sept 28: Sundried Opossum

For more information on Wayne on Main, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
4-26-2022
Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado confirmed as an EF-1
One person was killed after getting struck by a pick-up truck along the on-ramp of Exit 99 on...
Pedestrian struck by truck, killed on Afton Mountain
Power lines were downed near the Staunton Montessori School on Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.
Utility lines and trees downed during Fishersville tornado
Riverheads High School and the Augusta County community are mourning the loss of Doctor Lynne...
Riverheads High School and Augusta County mourn the loss of beloved doctor

Latest News

City/County Track & Field Meet Highlights
City/County Track & Field Meet Highlights
Bridgewater baseball drops ODAC contest to Washington & Lee
Bridgewater baseball drops ODAC contest to Washington & Lee
JMU baseball falls at No. 7 Virginia Tech
JMU baseball falls at No. 7 Virginia Tech
Overnight Forecast 4-27-22
Overnight Forecast 4-27-22
Wayne on Main concert series back for the summer
Wayne on Main concert series back for the summer