Wayne on Main concert series back for the summer

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Wayne on Main is back by popular demand in downtown Waynesboro. Spencer Hatcher and the Ol’ Son Gang kicked off the monthly, free concert series on Wednesday evening.

It happens right in front of the Wayne Theatre on West Main Street on the last Wednesday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The street gets closed down too, so you can grab a chair and enjoy the music, food trucks, and drinks.

Tracy Straight, the Executive Director of the Wayne Theatre, said Wayne on Main’s first year in 2021 brought some pretty big crowds to the downtown scene and helped get customers in some other downtown businesses too.

”[Last year] ranged from 50 to 300 people. It grew,” Straight said. “It’s on Wednesday nights throughout the summer, so hopefully that doesn’t interfere with people’s weekends and it’s just a nice time to come out and enjoy some live music. You can get over the hump and get through the week.”

The Wayne Theatre will also take the time to highlight what’s new at the theatre during the event, like workshops or classes.

No tickets are necessary and it is a “pay what you will” event. Wayne on Main runs through September.

2022 Lineup:

May 25: The Judy Chops

June 29: Don’t Look Up

July 27: Feehan Brothers

Aug 31: Prime

Sept 28: Sundried Opossum

