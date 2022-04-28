Zac Clark brings “Keep Going” tour to Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday students, professionals and community members gathered at Hotel Madison for a special conversation on mental health with television personality Zac Clark.

Clark appeared on season 16 of The Bachelorette and founded an addiction treatment center in New York back in 2017. He has been traveling to university communities along the East Coast to help bring awareness to mental health resources.

If you know a college student shoot them a text and check in on them. These kids are under a tremendous amount of pressure and need support. — Zac Clark (@zacwclark) April 27, 2022

“For us what we have seen to work throughout our careers is that community is undefeated so teaching these kids to come together, be vulnerable, talk about how they are feeling. That doesn’t mean they are not tough, that doesn’t mean they are not good. It means they are opening up and allowing other peers with that peer-to-peer support,” Clark said.

Each event combines panel discussions and physical activity, aiming to create a safe space for students to share their stories.

“I got sober 10 and a half years ago, went through some of my own stuff. Running specifically has just been a blessing for me,” Clark explained. “Just another tool in my toolbox. I think especially college students, have a tendency to be stagnant so getting them out and moving around a little bit. Move a muscle, change a feeling.”

Clark says the main goal is to instill hope in the community.

“Teach them that they are going to need to lean on one another. Then if they are feeling a certain kind of way, please ask for help. Please, please, please, because there are people out there like our foundation that want to help but the problem is sometimes we just don’t know exactly when that is.” Clark explained.

The keep going tour plans to make stops in Maryland, New Jersey and Philadelphia. For more information on Release Recovery, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.