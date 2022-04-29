Harrisonburg dermatologist explains how to protect your skin this summer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the weather grows warmer, doctors say it is important for people to protect their skin.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, there are over 5 million skin cancer cases diagnosed every year in the United States. Skin cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in the country, but many cases are also preventable.

“Prevention is one of the most important factors in minimizing skin cancer risk,” said Dr. Saied Asfa, of Asfa Plastic Surgery in Harrisonburg. “If you spend time under the sun, even if you wear sunscreen, you might get sunburnt.”

Dr. Asfa reminded people to keep track of how long they are spending under the sun. He emphasized the need for residents to reapply sunscreen if they are outside for an extended amount of time.

“Sunblock can protect and heal your skin,” he said. “People can also wear long-sleeve shirts or completely cover the area of exposure at least twice per day.”

With the thriving agriculture community in the Valley, Dr. Asfa often sees local farmers develop skin conditions from prolonged exposure to the sun.

Although the risk of skin cancer increases with age, it is crucial for people to protect their skin while they are young.

