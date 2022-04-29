Advertisement

Harrisonburg dermatologist explains how to protect your skin this summer

Protect your skin this summer
Protect your skin this summer(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the weather grows warmer, doctors say it is important for people to protect their skin.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, there are over 5 million skin cancer cases diagnosed every year in the United States. Skin cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in the country, but many cases are also preventable.

“Prevention is one of the most important factors in minimizing skin cancer risk,” said Dr. Saied Asfa, of Asfa Plastic Surgery in Harrisonburg. “If you spend time under the sun, even if you wear sunscreen, you might get sunburnt.”

Dr. Asfa reminded people to keep track of how long they are spending under the sun. He emphasized the need for residents to reapply sunscreen if they are outside for an extended amount of time.

“Sunblock can protect and heal your skin,” he said. “People can also wear long-sleeve shirts or completely cover the area of exposure at least twice per day.”

With the thriving agriculture community in the Valley, Dr. Asfa often sees local farmers develop skin conditions from prolonged exposure to the sun.

Although the risk of skin cancer increases with age, it is crucial for people to protect their skin while they are young.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists experienced delays due to the tractor trailer crash. The Exit 245 off-ramp has...
State police investigating fatal tractor trailer crash in Harrisonburg
Police investigate Staunton home upon the discovery of four dead animals.
Police discover dead animals inside Staunton home
James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
4-26-2022
Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado confirmed as an EF-1
Position of the car when it finally stopped moving
High wind pushes driver off the road during Augusta County Tornado

Latest News

Evening Forecast 4-29-22
Evening Forecast 4-29-22
While some students are choosing their dream universities, many are deciding to start their...
Waynesboro High School celebrates College Decision Day
Village to Village opens boutique in support of refugees
Village to Village opens boutique in support of refugees
Waynesboro High School celebrates College Decision Day
Waynesboro High School celebrates College Decision Day