High wind pushes driver off the road during Augusta County Tornado

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through Fishersville and Waynesboro on Tuesday.

Tiffany Raines was driving west on Goose Creek road, toward the interstate when she saw the storm. She turned around to head back home to beat the storm. Driving east now on Goose Creek, the sensors on her car were detecting something on both sides of the vehicle, yet she was in the single lane of traffic.

She couldn’t move the wheel because of the sensors.

“My car just went through here, went sideways and twisted me, and threw me over into the other trees.”

Raines was not just scared, but shocked. “It was terrifying, it was just terrifying.”

This is an image of her driving path thanks to an app she had turned on. Her car moved about 150′ off the road.

Stunned at what just happened, she called police and got out of the car. But then she noticed something unusual.

“I was driving on the road I dont know how I ended up over here, but there were no tire tracks.”

That’s right- no tire tracks. This happened right next to the path of the tornado. Now if you look at the path, her exact location wasn’t on the tornado line, but tornadoes don’t always travel in exact straight lines. If you look at the damage points (triangles) this shows damage off the path line.

Location of Raines when her car was pushed off the road (NWS)

Raines was shaken, but thankful to be okay. Sore from the impact and a bruise, but otherwise no injuries.

“There’s only one person that has control over our life and that’s the Lord above, and he definitely had mine in His hands yesterday.”

Her app shows the path the car took. The car was pushed about 150 feet off the road into someone’s front yard. The car finally stopped in front of two trees.

