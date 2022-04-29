Advertisement

Horticulture students at East Rockingham High School growing plants to grow knowledge

Students in greenhouse at ERHS.
Students in greenhouse at ERHS.(whsv)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - At East Rockingham High School, students in the agriculture department learn plant anatomy in the classroom, through landscaping, and through different gardening techniques.

Their teacher Hannah Campbell says the agriculture field is more than just farming and animals, and through grants and fundraisers like their fall and spring plant sales, staff is able to show students first-hand with hands-on activities and trips.

“Purchase supplies for landscaping, for teaching them about hydroponics, aquaponics, floral design. Everything is so expensive now and it’s getting pricier so we have to do stuff like this in order to be able to do more stuff next year,” Campbell said.

She adds the community has shown great support, whether it be from strangers or parents of students.

Students agree they have learned a few things both in the classroom and in the greenhouse that they can take with them in the future.

“We do some landscaping and I really feel that will help me in the future when I have a house. But also when to plant, things like frost dates and annuals and perennials, that kind of thing. Just like basic knowledge, I think a lot of people might not know,” ninth-grade horticulture student Mackenzie Darby said.

The Spring Plant Sale will take place Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East Rockingham High School greenhouse behind the school.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists experienced delays due to the tractor trailer crash. The Exit 245 off-ramp has...
State police investigating fatal tractor trailer crash in Harrisonburg
James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
4-26-2022
Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado confirmed as an EF-1
Police investigate Staunton home upon the discovery of four dead animals.
Police discover dead animals inside Staunton home
Love vs Huguely case
Killer of Yeardley Love testifies in court

Latest News

Hermitage Road and Jefferson Highway in the Valley. (WHSV)
Commonwealth transportation board invites public feedback on transportation projects
Dr. Max Lingamfelter of Winchester Medical Center with robotic assistant
Valley Health adds robotic technology to assist with knee replacements
BBB Logo (Source: KPLC)
Fraudulent kids’ toy business targets Facebook users
Dayside Weather Forecast 4/29/2022
Dayside Weather Forecast 4/29/2022