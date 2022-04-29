Horticulture students at East Rockingham High School growing plants to grow knowledge

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - At East Rockingham High School, students in the agriculture department learn plant anatomy in the classroom, through landscaping, and through different gardening techniques.

Their teacher Hannah Campbell says the agriculture field is more than just farming and animals, and through grants and fundraisers like their fall and spring plant sales, staff is able to show students first-hand with hands-on activities and trips.

“Purchase supplies for landscaping, for teaching them about hydroponics, aquaponics, floral design. Everything is so expensive now and it’s getting pricier so we have to do stuff like this in order to be able to do more stuff next year,” Campbell said.

She adds the community has shown great support, whether it be from strangers or parents of students.

Students agree they have learned a few things both in the classroom and in the greenhouse that they can take with them in the future.

“We do some landscaping and I really feel that will help me in the future when I have a house. But also when to plant, things like frost dates and annuals and perennials, that kind of thing. Just like basic knowledge, I think a lot of people might not know,” ninth-grade horticulture student Mackenzie Darby said.

The Spring Plant Sale will take place Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East Rockingham High School greenhouse behind the school.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.