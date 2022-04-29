Advertisement

JMU adds transfer guard from South Dakota State

The James Madison men’s basketball team added a guard from the transfer portal late Thursday...
The James Madison men’s basketball team added a guard from the transfer portal late Thursday night.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team added a guard from the transfer portal late Thursday night.

Noah Freidel announced on Twitter that he has committed to JMU. Freidel is a transfer from South Dakota State who averaged 14.2 points per game and shot 39.6% from three-point territory while playing in 17 games and making nine starts for the Jackrabbits. SDSU won 30 games and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament this past season.

On March 18, Freidel announced he was entering the transfer portal saying on Twitter: “It is my hope to find an athletic program who is better committed to supporting the mental health of their student athletes.” He’s expected to be an impact player immediately for the Dukes.

