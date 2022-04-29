JMU football transfer portal updates

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Updates regarding the NCAA transfer portal and the James Madison football team after the Dukes recently wrapped up spring practice.

Incoming Transfers

Troy Lewis

-Wide Receiver from East Carolina University

-Four years of eligibility remaining

Outgoing Transfers

Austin Douglas (RB)

-68 carries, 328 rushing yards, 9 receptions, 97 receiving yards, 1 TD in three seasons at JMU

Messiah Russell (S)

Matei Fitz (DL)

Lance Blankenship (DL)

