Advertisement

JMU football transfer portal updates

Updates regarding the NCAA transfer portal and the James Madison football team after the Dukes...
Updates regarding the NCAA transfer portal and the James Madison football team after the Dukes recently wrapped up spring practice.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Updates regarding the NCAA transfer portal and the James Madison football team after the Dukes recently wrapped up spring practice.

Incoming Transfers

Troy Lewis

-Wide Receiver from East Carolina University

-Four years of eligibility remaining

Outgoing Transfers

Austin Douglas (RB)

-68 carries, 328 rushing yards, 9 receptions, 97 receiving yards, 1 TD in three seasons at JMU

Messiah Russell (S)

Matei Fitz (DL)

Lance Blankenship (DL)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists experienced delays due to the tractor trailer crash. The Exit 245 off-ramp has...
State police investigating fatal tractor trailer crash in Harrisonburg
James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
4-26-2022
Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado confirmed as an EF-1
Police investigate Staunton home upon the discovery of four dead animals.
Police discover dead animals inside Staunton home
Love vs Huguely case
Killer of Yeardley Love testifies in court

Latest News

Tyler Zombro makes remarkable return to the mound
Tyler Zombro makes remarkable return to the mound
Zombro reflects on return to the mound
Zombro reflects on return to the mound
The James Madison men’s basketball team added a guard from the transfer portal late Thursday...
JMU adds transfer guard from South Dakota State
The James Madison baseball team took the field Wednesday night in the first sporting event...
JMU baseball plays in honor of Lauren Bernett