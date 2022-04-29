JMU football transfer portal updates
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Updates regarding the NCAA transfer portal and the James Madison football team after the Dukes recently wrapped up spring practice.
Incoming Transfers
Troy Lewis
-Wide Receiver from East Carolina University
-Four years of eligibility remaining
Outgoing Transfers
Austin Douglas (RB)
-68 carries, 328 rushing yards, 9 receptions, 97 receiving yards, 1 TD in three seasons at JMU
Messiah Russell (S)
Matei Fitz (DL)
Lance Blankenship (DL)
