Local church group to hold fundraiser for Harriet Tubman Cultural Center

By Colby Johnson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local church group is holding a fundraiser on Saturday for the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in Harrisonburg. A youth group from Harrisonburg Baptist Church will be selling hot dogs to raise money for the center.

The Harriet Tubman Cultural Center is a nonprofit that teaches about the history of Tubman, the Underground Railroad, and the era of slavery. It relies on donations and fundraising to continue operating.

“There’s always a need, we’re always trying to expand. We want to continue to teach about the history of Harriet Tubman and also to promote other people to develop leadership skills and developmental characteristics, so it’s very important,” said Theodore Whitelow, spokesperson for the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center.

The center offers educational tours around the property by appointment that provides an interactive experience to learn about how Tubman helped free slaves through the Underground Railroad.

“Harriet Tubman is a hero to many Americans from all different political views, all different races, the things she accomplished every American should be proud to have her as a part of our history. So it’s very important that people come out and support this, we want this to be around for a very long time,” said Whitelow.

The center was founded by late Harrisonburg activist Stan Maclin. Whitelow, who is Maclin’s son-in-law, said the family is working to continue to carry on his legacy through the center.

“He was a man of great character, he was a man of great faith and he was a man that liked to bring people together and that’s what we want to do. We want to bring the community together by teaching them about this history. The family lives out his legacy by trying to carry out his words and carry out his values,” said Whitelow.

The fundraiser will take place at the center on Reservoir Street from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

To schedule a tour at the center, call (540) 578-6389.

