Local non-profit helping out small business and entrepreneurs

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local non-profit known as the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF) is helping out small businesses and young entrepreneurs by providing microloans to get them started.

Kristin Derfligner of the SCCF said that this option can be an alternative if it is hard to get commercial lending from banks and credit unions.

“Sometimes the systems that are created such as getting funding... there are just barriers there and we provide that bridge for the barriers to capital and funding for their business,” said Derflinger.

Loans range from $1,000 to $50,000 and can be used for a variety of expenses including working capital, equipment, and inventory.

To apply for this loan, you can click here.

