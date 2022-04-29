Advertisement

Man charged in buggy crash that killed couple, hurt 8 kids

Police say the buggy was traveling south on Cumberland Road in the Farmville area before 8 p.m.
Police say the buggy was traveling south on Cumberland Road in the Farmville area before 8 p.m. on Oct. 17 when it was hit by a Toyota Tundra.(Virginia State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man is facing charges in a crash with an Amish horse-drawn buggy that killed a Cumberland County couple and injured their eight children.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a Cumberland County grand jury indicted Mickel Bates on Tuesday on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving in the deaths of Barbie and John Esh.

Police say the buggy was traveling south on Cumberland Road in the Farmville area before 8 p.m. on Oct. 17 when it was hit by a Toyota Tundra.

Police say Barbie Esh died at the scene and her husband died the next day. Their eight children were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries that ranged from minor to serious.

