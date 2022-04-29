Mild weekend ahead with storms Sunday, potential for some severe

FRIDAY: A much nicer day and turning warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Finally calmer wind so it will feel much warmer. Adding more clouds for the evening and overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low 40s. Patchy frost is possible if some areas stay more clear.

SATURDAY: Some sun to start the day and pleasantly cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon and mild for the day with highs in the mid 60s. A few isolated showers for the day, with more scattered showers in the afternoon generally south of Rockingham County. Not a total washout. Plenty of clouds overnight with a few showers by around midnight and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and rather cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning and a few storms for the afternoon. There is potential for some of these to be strong to severe. Damaging winds and hail look to be the main threats. Timing is betweeen 2-9PM. Make sure to stay tuned. Plenty of clouds will be around but mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s and pleasantly cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s and a few clouds. A good amount of sun for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s. Pleasant overnight and mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Another pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s and cloudy. Overcast for the day and warm again with highs in the low to mid 70s. Our next system will bring a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s. A few lingering scattered showers and storms before midnight.

WEDNESDAY: Much of the cloud cover moves out, and a pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s with a few clouds. A good amount of sunshine for the day and warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Staying partly cloudy for the day but rather warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s again.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

