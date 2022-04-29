Port Republic Museum transferred to Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation has acquired another historical landmark to add to the already extensive collection.

The Frank Kemper House, known as the location of the Port Republic Museum, will continue to serve its purpose of telling the Valley’s story of Port Republic. The foundation’s latest acquisitions also include the Fishersville Battlefield and other locations in Cross Keys.

“We’ve been adding a lot to the list of preserved lands here in the Valley,” said Keven Walker, Chief Executive Officer of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation. “And now this summer and beyond we’re going to be working very, very hard to open as much of those lands as possible to the public because we’re seeing record numbers of visitors coming to the Valley.”

Built in the 1830s, the Frank Kemper house was briefly used as a hospital during the Civil War.

Walker adds that in place of the New Market reenactment which was canceled this year, they will be celebrating the 160th anniversary of the Battle of McDowell during the same weekend.

