Valley Health adds robotic technology to assist with knee replacements

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Orthopedic surgeons at two Valley Health hospitals are now getting the help of robots during knee replacement surgeries.

Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal and Winchester Medical Center are equipped with one surgical robot each to assist with total knee replacements.

The lead robotics surgeon at Winchester Medical Center says technological advancements like this can only improve surgeries.

“Traditionally, total joint replacement is designed around and based on statistical averages of anatomy. No one is quite exactly average, we’re all somewhere in that average. So, using robotic technology we can calculate an exact solution which is precisely designed for each individual patient,” Dr. Max Lingamfelter, Orthopedic Surgeon at Winchester Medical Center, said.

Between the two hospitals, surgical teams have completed nearly 30 robotic-assisted knee replacements already.

