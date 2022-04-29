Village to Village opens boutique in support of refugees

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - A local nonprofit is helping refugees settle into the area.

Village to Village gets incoming refugees into homes and gets them the basic needs for a fresh start.

They are opening a boutique this weekend to raise more money for the refugees and help their overflow.

“This space was available it was donated to us along with our warehouse next door and we didn’t quite know what to do with it and we thought, ‘That would be a great place once a month to just have our overflow,’” Heidi Dove, director of Village to Village said.

The boutique is located on Rawley Pike next to Dove’s Camper Sales.

”The things that are in here are unique, and you know we just feel like if we can raise a little extra funding by selling some of the things we have it will allow us to do ministry better and get those funds into purchasing items we may not have on hand in the warehouse,” Dove said.

While this month’s selection is mostly clothes, Dove says she never wants it to be the same thing twice.

”We’ll be open once a month on Fridays and Saturdays, we would like to have something different each month so maybe next month it might be homewares, it might be antiques and things that we get in that we cannot use,” Dove said.

Dove also plans on having food and drink vendors during the boutique’s hours to allow customers to dine and shop.

The boutique will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

