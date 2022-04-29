Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal crash in Harrisonburg

The crash occurred on Thursday, April 28 at 3:05 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 245 exit ramp.
The crash occurred on Thursday, April 28 at 3:05 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 245 exit ramp.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Bowman is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred on Thursday, April 28 at 3:05 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 245 exit ramp.

A 2018 International tractor trailer was traveling south on I-81 when it exited onto the ramp and stopped due to traffic. A southbound 2001 Honda Accord rear-ended the tractor trailer.

The driver of the Honda, 27-year-old Selvin A. Turcios-Romero of Harrisonburg, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Turcios-Romero was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 62-year-old male of Lewisville, NC, was not injured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

