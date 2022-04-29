Waynesboro High School celebrates College Decision Day

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - It’s College Decision Day across the country, a day for high schoolers to make the big choice of where they will attend school.

While some students are choosing their dream universities, many are deciding to start their college careers at community college.

“I decided to go to Blue Ridge because one it is cheaper and it will get me my credits faster and that way when I’m transferring I’ll save money and be done faster,” Kelsie Mejia, a senior at Waynesboro High School, said.

Money is one determining factor when choosing which path to take after high school.

“For me, I was raised in a single-parent home and Blue Ridge was really one of the only options I have to be able to go to college and further my education because I’d really love to go into the medical field and get my nursing degree,” Kirksey Whitley, senior at Waynesboro High School said.

At Waynesboro High School, many of its students chose community college or trade school instead of a four-year university.

“I just didn’t want all the debt that comes with like a four-year and yeah I could’ve gone to a two-year and transferred to a four-year but that was just complicated, Caleb Saunders, a senior at Waynesboro High School said.

25 of the seniors at Waynesboro High School will be enrolled at Blue Ridge Community College come graduation.

A Blue Ridge spokesperson at Friday’s Decision Day event said Blue Ridge Community College has seen a 5% increase in students wanting to attend.

“The students have been applying to Blue Ridge Community College which is a great first step especially if they are Pell-Grant eligible because they can go for completely free for two years,” Sadie Rosenfeld, college advisor at Waynesboro High School, said.

Still, in their teens, high school seniors often struggle to decide on a long-term career path.

”Sometimes we talk through about what they might want to do and depending on that ... a lot of them are like ‘I have no idea what I want to do’ and I’m like ‘You’re 17 years old of course you don’t know what you want to do let’s talk about it,’” Rosenfeld said.

However, there are many students still destined for those four-year universities.

“At first I didn’t really have a set plan it was more like an ‘Oh I’m just gonna go’ I had like a YOLO awkward attitude until I met with my college counselors and then I was like ok I want to go to a four-year college,” Chakayla Morris, a senior at Waynesboro High School, said.

The seniors celebrated their new journeys Friday with games and snowcones outside. They had football, basketball, cornhole, and four square while enjoying time together before they graduate, something this class has not done a lot since the pandemic began.

