Annual Touch-A-Truck is back

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chick-Fil-A in Harrisonburg is normally full of cars winding around the building waiting to get their favorite meal, but Saturday morning, a different fleet of vehicles took over the parking lot.

The annual “Touch-A-Truck” came back in full force this year. After taking a few years off due to COVID, the parking lot was once again full of fire engines, police cars and motorcycles, bucket trucks, and more.

“It will continue to be an annual thing. We used to do it every April, but then, of course, COVID hit and we were unable to do it,” Meranda Ludholtz, the marketing executive said.

This event is put on by Chick-Fil-A and local Harrisonburg sponsors such as VDOT, Harrisonburg Fire Department, and Animal Control.

“I’m appreciative of all of our sponsors and all of our vendors that are here,” Ludholtz said. “The Gus Bus really appreciates it, too. We’re having a great evening, and we’re so glad for everyone that came out today and enjoyed the day with us.”

Proceeds made from the events entry and T-shirt sales all went to The Gus Bus this year.

“All of our proceeds go towards them. Here at Chick-Fil-A we just like to give back to our community,” Ludholtz said.

Picking The Gus Bus for funds to go to was important for the event.

“We picked The Gus Bus because they’re here to earn money to go to the local students, and local kids and help give them some education that may not have it,” Ludholtz said.

