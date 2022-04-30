Advertisement

JMU lacrosse takes regular-season championship

JMU lacrosse
JMU lacrosse(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse defeated Drexel 18-12 to claim its first outright regular-season championship since 2019.

The Dukes improve to 13-4 and 6-0 in conference play. Redshirt sophomore Isabella Peterson led the Dukes with five goals on 11 shots. Senior Ava Frantz scored four goals while four Dukes recorded hat tricks.

Redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty became the third Duke in program history to notch 600 career saves. On offense, Peterson ranks third all-time in single-season goals, with 68 goals thus far in 2022.

The Dukes will learn their first-round opponent for the NCAA Tournament on May 8th.

JMU baseball drops doubleheader against Presbyterian

In baseball, the Dukes dropped the first game against the Blue Hose 5-2 before losing 3-1 in the second game.

James Madison drops the overall weekend series and falls to 23-20. Mason Dunaway, Travis Reifsnider, and Trevon Dabney had an RBI each for the Dukes.

JMU is back in action for the final game against Presbyterian on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coaching staff said Lauren had a huge heart and a trusting soul.
JMU Softball coaching staff release statement on Lauren Bernett
Police say the buggy was traveling south on Cumberland Road in the Farmville area before 8 p.m....
Man charged in buggy crash that killed couple, hurt 8 kids
The crash occurred on Thursday, April 28 at 3:05 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 245 exit ramp.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Harrisonburg
Position of the car when it finally stopped moving
High wind pushes driver off the road during Augusta County Tornado
Motorists experienced delays due to the tractor trailer crash. The Exit 245 off-ramp has...
State police investigating fatal tractor trailer crash in Harrisonburg

Latest News

The ODAC Softball Tournament began Friday afternoon in Salem.
Bridgewater, EMU compete in ODAC Softball Tournament
The Spotswood baseball team remains undefeated after another victory Friday night.
Spotswood baseball defeats Broadway, remains undefeated
ODAC Softball Tournament Highlights: Friday, April 29
ODAC Softball Tournament Highlights: Friday, April 29
Spotswood defeats Broadway in baseball, softball
Spotswood defeats Broadway in baseball, softball