JMU lacrosse takes regular-season championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse defeated Drexel 18-12 to claim its first outright regular-season championship since 2019.

The Dukes improve to 13-4 and 6-0 in conference play. Redshirt sophomore Isabella Peterson led the Dukes with five goals on 11 shots. Senior Ava Frantz scored four goals while four Dukes recorded hat tricks.

Redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty became the third Duke in program history to notch 600 career saves. On offense, Peterson ranks third all-time in single-season goals, with 68 goals thus far in 2022.

The Dukes will learn their first-round opponent for the NCAA Tournament on May 8th.

JMU baseball drops doubleheader against Presbyterian

In baseball, the Dukes dropped the first game against the Blue Hose 5-2 before losing 3-1 in the second game.

James Madison drops the overall weekend series and falls to 23-20. Mason Dunaway, Travis Reifsnider, and Trevon Dabney had an RBI each for the Dukes.

JMU is back in action for the final game against Presbyterian on Sunday at 1 p.m.

