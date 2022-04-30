Lyndhurst man arrested after alleged intentional crash

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Lyndhurst man was arrested on three felony charges on Friday.

According to a release, Waynesboro Police said they were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Delphine Avenue for a domestic dispute that led to two vehicles chasing each other.

Later, police learned the two vehicles had been involved in a crash and were fighting in the 600 block of North Delphine Avenue.

A preliminary investigation found the crash was intentional. William Jarvis Jr. was charged with the following:

(2) 18.2-51 (F) Attempt to maliciously stab, cut or wound with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill.

(1) 18.2-137 (F) Intentionally destroy, deface, or damage property with the value of damage to such property being $1,000.00 or more.

William Jarvis Jr. was arrested on three felony charges Friday. (Middle River Regional Jail)

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene and released, and the passenger inside the car was transported to Augusta Health for treatment. Jarvis Jr. was also transported to Augusta Health for treatment.

The Waynesboro Police Department is still actively investigating this incident.

Jarvis Jr. is currently being held at Middle River Regional jail without bond.

